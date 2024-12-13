Santa is sighted in West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

By West Orange Public Information Officer Joseph Fagan

The holiday season in West Orange became brighter and more joyful on Saturday, Dec. 7 with Mayor Susan McCartney’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and Santa Sighting.

The much-anticipated annual event was held at West Orange Town Hall. The front lawn was once again transformed into a winter wonderland, less the snow, filled with joy, laughter, and holiday cheer. It brought together residents, children, and visitors to celebrate the start of the festive holiday season.

The ceremony featured energetic dance performances by the Unique Dance Center of West Orange. It was complemented with live vocals from Lynette Sheard and Fran Testa on electric piano. Families also enjoyed a variety of other attractions, including a petting zoo by Swift Farms that brought smiles to children’s faces who interacted with small farm animals.

A trackless train ride looped on Main Street in front of Town Hall showcasing the holiday decor and dazzling lights adorning the Municipal Building. Beloved holiday characters, including Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, Olaf, Rudolph, cheerful elves, and others that even included the high school mascot Montie who all strolled through the crowd posing for photos and spreading the festive spirit.

The highlight of the evening was the arrival of Santa Claus thanks to the West Orange Fire Department followed by the lighting of the majestic 40-foot evergreen tree on Town Hall’s front lawn. Dozens of children surrounded Mayor McCartney and assisted her in pushing the plunger to light the tree. It illuminated the darkness in a moment of unity and holiday cheer for all in attendance. Afterwards children anxiously lined up to pose for pictures with Santa Claus inside Council Chambers and to sit and discuss their many Christmas list desires. Top prizes in a raffle were an Amazon Tablet and a Digital Camera.

The annual tree lighting ceremony has become a West Orange tradition symbolizing the magic of the holiday season. It’s more than just a festive celebration as it brings together people of all ages and backgrounds.

Over the years it has become the cornerstone of the West Orange community that offers a chance to reconnect with neighbors, friends, and family. It not only marks the start of the holiday season but also serves as a reminder of the strength of our deep-rooted community bonds.

The tree lights will continue to shine against the winter sky until the end of the year. Its presence symbolizes the collective spirit of West Orange and serves as a reminder that the holidays are a time of warmth and belonging for all.