Santa kicks off Christmas in Irvington

IRVINGTON — The township held its annual Holiday Spectacular in front of the municipal building on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The theme of the event was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and it featured the choirs from Union Avenue Middle School and Florence Avenue School singing holiday songs. There were also short speeches from the mayor, council people and Superintendent of Schools April Vauss.

Hot chocolate, donuts, pizza and sandwiches were available to all who wanted them.

The event had to be scaled down a bit because the below freezing temperature and a strong wind made it feel like it was in the teens.

“We had nine bouncy houses scheduled to go up but it was too cold,” Mayor Tony Vauss said.

The cold didn’t keep away Santa Claus, who made an appearance on a fire truck that had been covered with holiday lights. He handed out toys to about 800 children.

“We had everything from small pool tables, to stuffed animals, electric cars, hand held video games, basketballs, footballs,” Vauss said of the gifts handed out.