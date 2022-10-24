Scott H. Kaplan ’02 Art Gallery revival attracts many of visitors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Oct. 7 kick-off event marking the revival of art exhibitions at Bloomfield College’s Scott H. Kaplan ’02 Art Gallery was well-attended with nearly 60 visitors, including local leaders and other friends of the college.

The kickoff exhibition and reception featured art by renowned collage artist and book illustrator Bryan Collier, who was in attendance and spoke about his journey as an artist. The evening included remarks by Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans.

“I am thrilled to be president during this time to witness the revival of this beautiful gallery space,” Evans said. “We are especially grateful to the Kaplan family for their generosity toward the funding of the gallery when it opened in 2013, and for their continued support. Some of you may know that this gallery is named for their fondly remembered son, a 2002 Bloomfield College graduate who passed away of complications from muscular dystrophy just one year following his graduation.”

Son of Marc and Ellen Kaplan, Scott Kaplan ’02 was a Bloomfield College creative arts and technology student highly skilled in graphic design. While a student, he made a special mark on the college as an advocate for the disabled, bringing awareness of disability accessibility to the college and its buildings and grounds.

Wanda Croudy, the newly appointed director of the Kaplan Art Gallery, said, “The opening reception for the revival of the Kaplan Gallery exceeded all expectations. Many from various aspects of the art community were in attendance along with the Bloomfield College family. There will be various art exhibitions and activities following each opening that will become a hallmark of the gallery’s mission.”

All exhibitions are free and open to the public. To stay informed, visit tinyurl.com/ype7dbhz.