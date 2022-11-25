Shakespeare Theatre closes 2022 season with staging of ‘Twelfth Night’

MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey concludes its 60th anniversary season with its final main stage production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Last seen at STNJ in 2009, Jason King Jones directs one of the Bard’s most celebrated comedies just in time for the holidays. Veteran company members Jon Barker, Jeffrey M. Bender and Tony Award–nominee Robert Cuccioli are among a diverse cast of 14 actors. “Twelfth Night” will be on the main stage from Dec. 7 through Jan. 1. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or visiting shakespearenj.org.

Nothing could be more perfect for the holiday season than this masterpiece of a comedy — considered by many to be Shakespeare’s best. This tale of twins shipwrecked on the shores of Illyria is chock full of his best comedic devices — as well as romance, music and beautiful verse. The theater will present special family matinee performances on Friday, Dec. 23, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The main stage is located at 36 Madison Ave. in Madison.