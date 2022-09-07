Shakespeare Theatre to present ‘The Caretaker’

MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey continues its 60th anniversary season with one of Harold Pinter’s greatest works, “The Caretaker,” starting on Sept. 21. This taut, riveting tale of a homeless man and two brothers who give him shelter, makes for a gripping night of provocative theater. It draws the audience into a compelling and mysterious world, where an unsettling and ever-shifting power struggle plays out amid a strange, domestic scenario within the walls of a “home” that is as threatening as it is fragile. “The Caretaker” will be on the main stage through Oct. 9. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.

Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte, who is directing the piece, continues her exploration of Pinter’s universe, having previously staged both “The Homecoming” and “No Man’s Land.”

“I’ve been directing Pinter plays since I was a sophomore in college and ‘The Caretaker’ has long been on my ‘want to direct’ list,” Monte said. “We’d been trying to acquire the rights to produce the play for a number of years and, ironically, they became available during the pandemic when all the theaters were forced to shut down. We grabbed the opportunity to attain the rights as soon as we knew we’d be able to produce again. I am so excited to have a stellar cast — three of our most prodigious leading men — including the incomparable Paul Mullins, who returns to the stage as an actor for the first time in over a decade. Paul has been solely focused on his directing career for so long, but I am thrilled that he has returned to do this show, especially as he is my go-to Pinter actor, having performed in all of my Pinter productions here at STNJ.”