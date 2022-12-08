Sister cities mural is unveiled in Newark

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Javier Jiménez, mayor of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico; Newark Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles; Newark Arts & Cultural Affairs Director fayemi shakur; Newark Municipal Council members; Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Ricardo Salazar, and artist José R. Beltrán Ramos, aka “Flavor,” to unveil a new 500-foot-long mural on Mt. Prospect Place between 2nd and Mt. Prospect avenues in Newark’s North Ward on Dec. 2. The two municipalities signed a “sister city” agreement in September 2021.

The mural, “Fotos y Recuerdos,” or “Pictures and Memories,” features a filmstrip that spans the length of the block, using each frame to highlight landmarks, events and traditions of the city of San Sebastian. The artwork includes vivid renderings of San Sebastian’s City Hall and history museum, Museo Hacienda La Fe; the coqui, a species of frog that is native to Puerto Rico; destinations such as the Gozalandia waterfalls; and more.

“Our mural projects have been one of our administration’s major public arts efforts, beautifying our city with the works of many talented artists, some from our own neighborhoods,” Baraka said. “These murals tell historic stories of diverse peoples who have come from around the world to become part of Newark’s future. It has been a privilege to collaborate with so many artists in bringing these works into reality and to unveil Mr. Ramos’ artwork today.”

Ramos is a graffiti-muralist from the Puerto Rican town of Aguadilla who began his career in 1988. His work has been displayed in many cities around the United States and several cities in the island of Puerto Rico, predominantly in San Sebastian, Aguadilla and other areas in the west. He also serves as the official muralist for the municipality of San Sebastian. He currently leads and chairs the HotCru Inc. group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rehabilitating disadvantaged communities or places of neglect.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity given to me to participate in this great endeavor and to do what I love to do. This has been a great collaboration between our great cities,” Ramos said. “I believe it was a great idea to bring a little bit of San Sebastian to the city of Newark as part of our sister cities’ relationship through images that depict our beautiful city. Even though I wasn’t born in San Sebastian, I feel like a true ‘Pepiniano,’” referring to how natives of San Sebastian are called.

The artwork was made possible by Quiles and the Division of Arts and Cultural Affairs. It was further supported by the GNCVB, Commercial District Services and Invest Newark. The project was managed by Randy Hayes Harris; assisting artists include Mark Hartmann and Luis Lopez.

“I am extremely proud of our work as a team, which is proof of what is possible when art and cities come together. Newark and San Sebastian have demonstrated this today,” Quiles said.