Sixth-grader creates stunning mural for WOSD central office classroom

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Anya Hughes, a sixth-grader, has created a stunning mural for the West Orange School District’s central office classroom to thank teachers Rebecca Giacopelli and Megan Schaller for the wonderful experiences she had during the program for gifted-and-talented students.

Students are accepted into the gifted program in the West Orange School District based on criteria specific to K-12 grade levels. Anya completed her grades 3-5 program, located at the central office, in June.

“I created this mural because art is a way that I express myself,” Anya said. “I knew that fifth grade would be my last year with Mrs. Giacopelli and Mrs. Schaller. I wanted to express my gratitude by leaving them with a mural that would brighten up the gifted classroom. I believed this would really show how thankful I am for the wonderful experiences I had with them.”

Anya’s mural depicts six children from around the world coming together; they use the power of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to make a beautiful picture that reads “creative dreamers.” The children all represent these words in an inclusive world and the belief that, regardless of your age, gender, religion or ethnic background, you can achieve anything to which you put your mind.

“The words ‘creative dreamers’ and ‘STEAM’ really represent what the gifted program is, as students from all around West Orange are able to have equal access to this specialized education program,” Anya said.

Working together with teachers, students are challenged with great opportunities to dream and turn their ideas into a reality.

“I really enjoyed creating the mural this summer,” Anya said. “I worked on it extensively for three days straight. This piece of art is actually my largest one yet and I am very proud to share it with the community. It is a visual representation of the impact that the program has had on me and that I hope to have on future gifted students, the West Orange Board of Education and generations to come with my future endeavors.”

“Anya continues to inspire us even when she has moved on to sixth grade,” Giacopelli and Schaller said. “Students in our gifted program constantly discuss the beauty and creativity of the mural and how much it adds to our classroom community. We are so thankful for her hard work in creating such an inclusive mural to represent our program and all that we do. We could not be more proud of her.”