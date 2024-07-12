Slideshow: Fourth of July Race through Maplewood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The winners of the Fourth of July Run Through Maplewood were both township residents. Noah Kaufman, top left, finished first overall with a time of 17:35.06. Izzy Gladstone, upper right, was the first female finisher, completing the course in 18:44.42. She was sixth overall. Constantin Schreiber, of Union, was the second male at 17:58.68 and Otto Dierig, of Jersey City, was third at 18:09.51.

Kathleen Kroll, of South Orange, was the second female, finishing at 21:11.93, and Carly Berwick, of Jersey City, took third place with a time of 22:15.37. More than 250 people participated in the race that kicked off the July 4 holiday, beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the township fire station. Proceeds from the race benefit the Columbia High School Boys & Girls Cross Country and Track & Field teams.