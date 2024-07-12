Slideshow: Fourth of July Race through Maplewood

The winners of the Fourth of July Run Through Maplewood were both township residents. Noah Kaufman, top left, finished first overall with a time of 17:35.06. Izzy Gladstone, upper right, was the first female finisher, completing the course in 18:44.42. She was sixth overall. Constantin Schreiber, of Union, was the second male at 17:58.68 and Otto Dierig, of Jersey City, was third at 18:09.51.

Kathleen Kroll, of South Orange, was the second female, finishing at 21:11.93, and Carly Berwick, of Jersey City, took third place with a time of 22:15.37. More than 250 people participated in the race that kicked off the July 4 holiday, beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the township fire station. Proceeds from the race benefit the Columbia High School Boys & Girls Cross Country and Track & Field teams.

