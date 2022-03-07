SOMA Community Coalition on Race to celebrate its 25th anniversary

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race as it celebrates the organization’s 25th anniversary and reflects on its efforts to create equity and preserve racial integration. The virtual event, “The Pursuit of Racial Equity & Integration: A 25-Year Journey in Maplewood and South-Orange,” will be held Tuesday, March 29, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Additionally, a virtual panel discussion will explore the ups and downs of the past as well as measures to advance equity and stop resegregation in the future, providing a roadmap for communities with similar goals. Following remarks from N.J. Secretary of State Tahesha Way, the panel will feature: CCR founders Carol Barry-Austin and former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta; Executive Director Nancy Gagnier; Vice Chairperson Abigail Cotler; Chairperson Kelly Quirk; and Trustee Erin R. Scherzer.

The event will also include comments and a special appearance by Maplewood’s own Grammy-nominated artist SZA and her mother, Audrey Rowe, who works for the coalition.

To register for the free virtual celebration, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p972kec. People interested in volunteering or donating to the coalition should contact Gagnier at info@twotowns.org or 973-761-6116.