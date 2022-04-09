SOMAS Children’s Summer Program registration is now open

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Adult School’s ever-popular Children’s Summer Program is back and will run from June 27 through July 22. The schedule is jam-packed with loads of fun activities — from cartooning to Camp Shakespeare, there’s something for everyone!

There’s a wide variety of courses to choose from in the worlds of creative arts, music, science and sports. This “camp a la carte” is unique in that it offers a flexible schedule where students get to choose their own classes — there are five periods a day — and make the day as long or short as they like. Classes are taught by many South Orange–Maplewood School District teachers and talented community members, assisted by the Yellow Shirt counselors.

In the creative category, the camp features glass fusing, song and playwriting, graphic design, beading, runway design, interior design, filmmaking, mural design and more. Highlights in the sports category include fencing, volleyball, ultimate frisbee, juggling, basketball, and indoor sports and games. The camp also features offerings to calm and center the mind, such as yoga, happy minds, mindful club and more.

The camp is offering before care and working on securing an after care option. More information will be available soon. The camp is open to children entering grades one through nine in September 2022.

All classes take place at Columbia High School, located at 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Browse all the fun, amazing classes and use the printable Camp Guide Grid to help plan your child’s summer adventure at somadultschool.org. To ask questions, call or email the staff at 973-378-7620 or schoolinfo@somadultschool.org.