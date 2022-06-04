SOMAS to hold Broadway cabaret fundraising event

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the South Orange–Maplewood Adult School for a fabulous fundraising event featuring local Broadway stars. On Monday, June 13, the curtain goes up on a one-off Broadway cabaret, “School’s Out,” conceived and produced by theater veteran and Maplewood resident Robert DuSold, who is also co-president of SOMAS.

DuSold created the show as a fundraiser for the 89-year-old adult school, which suffered financially during the COVID-19 lockdown when in-person classes and events were suspended.

“We were hard-hit by the pandemic and need to replenish our resources and educational opportunities,” DuSold said. “We have a real talent pool in our communities, thanks to the influx of people from Broadway and TV, wonderful friends who’ve moved here, some raising families, all of them generous with their talents.”

“School’s Out” will feature a stellar gathering of stars from such Broadway hits as “The Lion King,” “The Producers,” “Mamma Mia,” “Les Miserables,” “Chicago, “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Company,” “Cats” and more. Held in The Woodland’s parlor at 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, cabaret will feature wine from Bonhomie Wine Imports, craft beer from Four City Brewing Co., hors d’oeuvres from Butler and the Board and a silent auction, all from 7 to 9 p.m.

For DuSold, the event sums up “the whole purpose of my career: art and education. Both art and education can change minds. The adult school has always been important to our towns. By offering cultural enrichment, we have been creating new opportunities for everyone in our communities.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit somadultschool.org. Questions? Call 973-378-7620 or email schoolinfo@somadultschool.org.