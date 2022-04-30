‘Something Beautiful’ comes to Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — NiCori Studios & Productions, in conjunction with the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, will present singer Corinna Sowers Adler in “Something Beautiful” on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m.

Named “one of the most gorgeous voices in New York City,” Sowers Adler stars in “Something Beautiful,” which debuted at Lincoln Center and is filled with songs by Billy Joel, Ahrens and Flaherty, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Elton John, Stephen Schwartz and others.

“Something Beautiful” features James Horan on piano, Wilhelmus Sapanaro on bass and Michael Advensky on drums. The concert will be held at the church, 147 Broad St. in Bloomfield. Visit NiCoriStudios.com to purchase tickets.