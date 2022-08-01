SOPAC announces new board leadership and governors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On July 1, the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s board of governors installed Douglas Newman as chairperson and Marc Chalom as vice chairperson. In addition, Katherine Tooley, James Davis III and Dean Kameros recently joined SOPAC’s board.

“I am honored and humbled by SOPAC’s board electing me as its chair,” Newman said. “Having served on our board for 11 years, I have a solid understanding of and appreciation for SOPAC’s strengths and needs to lead it well into the future and for it to continue serving as the cultural heartbeat of South Orange and surrounding communities.

“SOPAC just completed its strategic planning process, in which it updated its mission and vision statements, core values and strategic pillars,” he continued. “I am especially excited to lead SOPAC as we achieve the goals of our new strategic plan.”

A longtime South Orange resident and former South Orange Village president from 2007-2011, Newman, an entrepreneurial senior executive, has more than 40 years of diversified management experience in consulting, information, insurance, private banking and investments, electronic delivery, retail banking, payment cards, marketing, and nonprofit organizations.

The board’s second-in-command is Chalom, a veteran cable, broadcast and internet media executive. A SOPAC board member for two and a half years, he is one of the founding executives of various networks, including A&E Networks, the Lifetime Cable Network, Food Court Entertainment Network and iNEXTV. He was the creator of A&E’s celebrated “Biography” series and, at Children’s Television Workshop, now Sesame Workshop, he was instrumental in the Emmy-winning series “3-2-1- Contact” and the world-acclaimed “Sesame Street.”

“It is an honor to be asked to serve as board vice chair at SOPAC,” Chalom said. “Along with the staff, the new chair and all the other members of the board, I am excited at the prospect of working to help bring innovative and stimulating works to our stages. SOPAC’s upcoming seasons will continue to deliver transformative experiences to all our audiences. With Cinema Lab’s The Village at SOPAC movie theaters and our diverse offerings, SOPAC will be a place to return regularly to as a center of performing arts activities.”

Tooley, current vice president of marketing at HubSpot, where she oversees the global experiential and events department, previously held executive leadership positions at Vice Media Group and Superfly, the company known for creating some of the world’s most iconic festivals, including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Clusterfest.

“I’m most excited to work with SOPAC’s board to help this amazing community hub continue to grow and flourish,” Tooley said. “There are so many incredible avenues for exploration, education and entertainment at SOPAC and I look forward to putting forth my expertise around events and community programming to help continue to nurture and grow SOPAC’s relationship with our community.”

Davis is a former chief compliance officer and senior attorney with a background in regulatory compliance, risk management and corporate governance combined with comprehensive expertise in banking. He currently works for Redesign Health. His previous employers include TIAA-CREF, Providian Financial Corp., Wells Fargo, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“As a member of the SOPAC board of governors, I will be able to combine my legal experience with my love for music — all for the benefit of my community,” Davis said.

Since 2008, Kameros has worked for Novartis Pharmaceuticals and currently serves as the executive director of field operations for U.S. oncology with the company. Kameros boasts extensive experience in market research, business development and business strategy.

“As a 15-year South Orange resident, SOPAC patron and donor, I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to join its board of governors,” Kameros said. “SOPAC serves to make our community vibrant, diverse and joyous. I’m looking forward to working with the board to provide more of what makes SOPAC great to members of South Orange, Maplewood and other communities.”

Enthusiastic about the three new additions to SOPAC’s board, Newman said, “The breadth and depth of experience and commitment of SOPAC’s volunteer board members are critical to its successful governance and long-term viability. On behalf of our board, we’re excited and grateful that Kat, James and Dean are contributing their time and talent.”