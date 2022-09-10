SOPAC announces Stephen Beaudoin as new executive director

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center has named Stephen Beaudoin as the organization’s new executive director. Beaudoin will usher in SOPAC’s 2022-23 season as he takes the helm of the award-winning arts nonprofit organization, which boasts the 439-seat Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall, 2,185 square-foot Loft and the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery.

“What a truly special place this is,” Beaudoin said. “South Orange and Maplewood make up a kinetic, emerging cultural destination with SOPAC as its central beating heart. I’m inspired by SOPAC’s enterprising staff and board and by the unique multiuse, multidisciplinary profile of the venue. I’m thrilled to work my heart out for and with this community.”

Recognized by Musical America magazine as one of the music industry’s “Top Movers and Shakers” and by the Portland Business Journal as a “noted nonprofit leader,” Beaudoin is focused on building a vibrant and inclusive creative world, according to a press release from SOPAC. His nearly 20 years of leadership experience span the nonprofit, public and private sectors, including work as a nonprofit CEO, publicly elected school board chairperson, professional singer and actor, family foundation board member, and consultant.

“My entire life’s work is about democratizing art and supporting people and communities in reaching their fullest potential,” Beaudoin said. “To lead SOPAC as its executive director is the opportunity of a lifetime, and exactly what I want to do at this point in my life and career — and exactly where I want to do it. After working in every possible function in the performing arts as a producer, performer, fundraiser, director, writer and more, I’m thrilled to move to the presenting side of the house with such a well-regarded performing arts center.”

Beaudoin most recently served as executive director of The Washington Chorus, the D.C. metro community’s only two-time Grammy-winning choral ensemble, where he led the organization in producing its highly regarded subscription series at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Highlights of his work at The Washington Chorus include introducing dynamic pricing models to maximize live concert revenues and championing artists and creators of color through new work commissions.

“After a nationwide search, SOPAC’s coard is thrilled to welcome Stephen as our new executive director,” SOPAC board Chairperson Douglas Newman said. “And we look forward to him leveraging his performing arts background, vision and energy to lead SOPAC into the future.”

Beaudoin emphasized the joy that comes with SOPAC being open, following lengthy closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“Today, more than ever, people want opportunities to gather, connect and be entertained,” he said. “They’re looking for meaning, hungry for inspiration, thirsty for empathy. They’re seeking a fun, memorable night out with family, friends or loved ones. SOPAC’s future, powered by our community and rooted in inclusive excellence, is filled with enormous possibilities.”

Building community is a key aspect of Beaudoin’s emerging vision for SOPAC.

“One of our primary jobs at SOPAC is to not only drive significant economic impact through our live events and programs, but also propel positive community and artistic impact through our work,” Beaudoin said. “To do so takes real community investment and engagement, and I’m eager to steward and develop relationships across this richly diverse regional community.”

Newman is excited to see what Beaudoin has in store for SOPAC.

“Stephen’s arrival dovetails with SOPAC recently adopting a new five-year strategic plan, which our board enthusiastically will work with Stephen and the entire staff to implement,” Newman said.

The youngest of four children raised by Ross and Renata Beaudoin in Independence, Mo., Beaudoin looks forward to calling South Orange–Maplewood his home.

“I invite you to join us in downtown South Orange for transformational arts experiences and meaningful connections,” Beaudoin said. “Your presence, creativity and whole person are welcomed and celebrated here at SOPAC.”