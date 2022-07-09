SOPAC celebrates volunteers at 2022 awards ceremony

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, June 29, the South Orange Performing Arts Center honored its 50-person team of volunteers with a tropical-themed party and awards ceremony.

“You’re the people who make SOPAC run,” said Alicia Whavers, director of audience services. “I’m humbled by the work that you do.”

The SOPAC volunteer program offers a variety of opportunities, including assisting the front-of-house team or helping with administrative responsibilities. To learn more about SOPAC’s volunteer program, visit SOPACnow.org/Volunteer/.

“Volunteers are the face of the organization,” audience services manager Matt Luminello said. “We’re so lucky to have a caring, dedicated and loyal volunteer base.”

At the ceremony, volunteers were presented with awards in several categories, including Life Savers, Above and Beyond, Shining Star, 5-plus Years and more.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year because we get to show gratitude to the people who make SOPAC what it is,” SOPAC board member Paul Bartick said.

The Veteran of the Year award went to Sandra Dickerson; Rookie of the Year was presented to Sharon Ginn; and Nancy Frazier, who volunteered 169 hours during the 2021-2022 season, was named Volunteer of the Year.

“Volunteering has been one of the highlights of my retirement,” Dickerson said. “As much as you appreciate me, I appreciate you.”

“I’m trying to hold my tears,” Ginn said upon winning her award. “What I love about volunteering is giving back to the community and being with an organization that provides quality care.”

“I love SOPAC, I love the staff, I love the people, I love being here — I love volunteering,” Frazier said. “I’m honored.”

In February, Luminello launched a volunteer of the month initiative. Each month he recognizes a standout SOPAC volunteer. That honor was bestowed on the following recipients: Frazier in February, Dickerson in March, Ginn in April, Tara Hobbs in May and Linda Forsyth in June.

“Most of our patrons don’t understand how many volunteers we have,” SOPAC board Chairperson Douglas Newman said. “It’s the superpower of SOPAC. You should be proud because what you’re doing is very special.”