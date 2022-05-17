SOPAC receives grant from for arts education programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center recently received a $5,000 grant from the Investors Foundation. The grant will help further SOPAC’s arts education programs, which invest in students and future artists by providing arts instruction in alignment with NJ Core Curriculum Content Standards for the Performing Arts, enhancing the arts curriculum in local school districts.

“SOPAC is thankful for the Investors Foundation’s support since 2012, which has funded access for thousands of children in the greater New Jersey area,” SOPAC Executive Director Dee Billia said.

The three main components of SOPAC’s arts education programs are: