SOPAC to hold 2022 gala at Orange Lawn Tennis Club

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m., patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club, 305 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange, for the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s 2022 gala. The event is SOPAC’s largest fundraiser of the year. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a strolling dinner, silent and live auctions, an honoree presentation, entertainment and more.

This year, the SOPAC gala will honor former SOPAC board of governors Chairperson Paul Bartick for his years of service and dedication to the organization, as well as the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race for its commitment to building and maintaining a thriving, racially integrated, suburban community.

During the entertainment portion of the evening, audiences will be dazzled by Broadway and West End star Mark Evans and two-time winner of “Amateur Night at The Apollo” Alexis Morrast.

Tickets can be purchased at sopacnow.org/gala.