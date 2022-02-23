South Orange filmmaker selected for Garden State Film Festival

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Celebrating its 20th anniversary in person from March 23 to 27, as well as with virtual online access from March 28 to April 3, the Garden State Film Festival celebrates the independent film genre by bringing a carefully curated and enriching selection of original works to a diverse audience locally and around the world.

“The GSFF will screen over 200 films from 17 various countries,” festival founder Diane Raver said. “There is something for everyone. Come one, come all, it only happens once a year and we don’t want you to miss it.”

Among the selection of more than 200 feature length and short films, videos, documentaries, comedies, children’s films, thrillers, student films and homegrown films shot in New Jersey, the Garden State Film Festival will screen the film “Lola,” directed by South Orange resident Dylan Gill. The film is about a woman and her boyfriend navigating through one of her meltdowns.

“We are extremely proud to present ‘Lola’ as a part of our 20th annual film festival and to share this work with our global audience,” said Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s executive director.

“Lola” will screen on Saturday, March 26, at 9:30 a.m. at Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 S. Main St. in Ocean Grove. For tickets and more information about this film and other programs, visit www.gsff.org.