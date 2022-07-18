South Orange Performing Arts Center’s spring appeal raises $65,000

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s spring appeal for fiscal year 2022 raised $65,000. That sum includes $40,000 in donations and a $25,000 match from Edrington, a company based in Glasgow, Scotland, that makes and sells whisky and other spirits.

“We are eternally grateful to Edrington for their ongoing generosity and increasing level of support,” said Shana Baer, SOPAC’s director of development, “and are extremely appreciative of our incredible donors, funders and sponsors who stood by us through COVID-19 and our closure due to Hurricane Ida.”

With these funds, SOPAC will create “SOPAC Silver,” a matinee performance series for the senior community. Any donations raised exceeding what is needed for this series will be used toward the following ongoing projects and programs: replacement and repair of SOPAC’s HVAC system; exterior flood barriers to ensure SOPAC is protected from future storms; and arts education programs, including dance and music residencies for students in the South Orange–Maplewood and Orange Township school districts

“SOPAC provides essential arts for the entire community and surrounding areas,” said longtime South Orange resident Marc Bromfeld, Edrington’s director of corporate affairs and social responsibility. “I have seen first-hand these benefits and feel that the Edrington ethos to give more to charitable causes which improve our communities aligns well with SOPAC’s mission.”