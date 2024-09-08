Special beer created for New Jersey soccer legend

BLOOMFIELD — Varitage, the soccer themed brew pub, has created a special beer for a joint promotion with former professional player and New Jersey soccer legend Giuseppi Rossi.

“Giuseppi is a Jersey guy and was the perfect fit to help us build on what we started,” said Mark Costa, the co-founder/CEO/head brewer of Varitage Brew Works and a former player. “We share a bond of passion for the game and spreading the word about building a culture around it.”

Costa said it was “amazing to stand on our brew deck side by side with someone who played for some of my personal favorite clubs and with some of the players I always looked up to.”

“We are close in age and actually played in some of the same tournaments growing up before he headed out to Europe,” Costa said.

Rossi was born in Teaneck, and headed to Europe when he was 12 years old to play, notably for Parma, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Villareal, Fiorentina and the Italian National Team.

The new Varitage beer is called Pepito Pils. It is an Italian Pilsner paying homage to Rossi, who was given the nickname Pepito during his time in the Spanish La Liga.

The grain used for the beer was sourced from Italy paying homage to Rossi and Costa’s Italian heritage.

Rossi will return to Varitage to celebrate the release of Pepito Pils on Monday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 10 p.m. The evening at Varitage will be a private ticketed event giving fans exclusive access to this new beer, an autograph from Rossi and the opportunity to sit in on a Q&A session with Rossi as he talks about his career.

Costa grew up in North Jersey, playing soccer and went to Caldwell University where he played for the Cougars. After spending a decade in digital advertising, he decided to chase his dream brewing beer professionally. He also hooked up with a former teammate and childhood friend and began coaching at the high school level.

“I spent a few years cutting my teeth at a well-respected New Jersey brewery. I wanted to learn the commercial side of beer and gain hands-on experience before I opened my own shop,” said Costa. “I was away from the game for a while and never thought I would have this opportunity again.”

The Varitage taproom at 58 Washington St. is decorated with soccer scarves from teams all over the world. On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, matches from various leagues across the globe are on the televisions.

Follow Varitage Brew Works on social media at @VaritageBeer and check their website, VaritageBeer.com for details about ticket availability for this event.