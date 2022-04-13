Special Dance Co. to teach master class for young SOMA dancers

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Special Dance Company, Columbia High School’s resident dance company for 51 years, is giving young dancers in the South Orange–Maplewood community the chance to learn and dance with members of the company with the return of the Special Dance master class on Saturday, April 30.

“There is so much young talent in our community, and we want to give kids a chance to experience what members of our company do every day in class,” dance company artistic director Kandice N. Point-Du-Jour said.

The master class is designed for boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade and takes place at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. in the lobby of the school and the master class begins promptly at 10 a.m.. At 11:45 a.m., parents and friends of the students are invited to the auditorium for a showing of the work done in the class and a sneak preview of the Special Dance Company’s May performance.

Class admission is charged. Masks will be required at all times. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Visit www.specialdancecompany.com by April 27 to register.

“I truly hope that every young dancer in our community gets a chance to be a part of our master class,” Point-Du-Jour said. “They can learn so much from our amazing company members and maybe someday they will be on the CHS stage as a member of the Special Dance Company.”