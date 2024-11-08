St. George’s Church hosts saint-themed wine and cheese tasting

A “Saints Be Raised”

Cheese and Wine Tasting was held at St. George’s Church in Maplewood on Nov. 1, which was All Saints Day. A tasting of ‘saint-related’ wines that all had a connection to a saint was created for the event by Hank Zona, who writes and speaks about wine and runs wine related events. Zona, pictured left, provided commentary on each of the wines tasted. The Rev. Grant Mansfield, pastor of the church, pictured right, helped out at the event, which was organized by Edward Martinez, far right, and Aleeda Crawley.