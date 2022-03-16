Stroke survivors with aphasia showcase work at spring boutique in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Something Special, Adler Aphasia Center’s vocational artisan program, will be hosting a spring boutique on Wednesday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adler Aphasia Center’s West Orange location at Temple B’nai Shalom, 300 Pleasant Valley Way. The jewelry and giftware are uniquely designed and handcrafted by stroke survivors with aphasia.

Customers are invited to browse a large selection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, desk items, paper crafts, barware and hostess sets in a price range of $5 to $60. A couture line of one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, featuring high-end beads handcrafted by members, will also be available for purchase. Every item comes with a biography of the artisan, bringing their life stories to light and raising awareness about aphasia. The center is also open for tours of the West Orange facility for those who may be interested in learning more about its programs for people with aphasia and their caregivers.

For more information, visit www.adleraphasiacenter.org or call 201-368-8585.