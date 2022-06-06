Studio Montclair presents “Critique Group Showcase” this summer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — For the first time, Studio Montclair presents an exhibit of work by 34 artists who have participated in Studio Montclair’s popular critique group initiative. It will be on exhibit from June 11 through July 15 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The exhibit highlights a successful, ongoing critique group program that was founded by SMI years ago and has grown to encompass numerous groups of artists working in a variety of art mediums. Artists generally meet monthly in person — or in drop-in zoom sessions since the onset of the pandemic. Participating artists are both novices and professionals.

“It’s a supportive environment in which all have the opportunity to share work,” photographer Amy Becker said. “The feedback helps me to get out of my own head and gain a fresh perspective on my photography. I find the group’s collective input enriching and very helpful on what is and is not working with my images. I also find it rewarding to hear others speak about their own work and process, and then discuss it with the group. When I reflect on the five-plus years of our group’s existence, I’ve been struck by the range, quality and growth of our members. Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to the day we can safely meet again in each other’s homes, where we can share prints and thoughts on our work in person.”

“I’m always working alone in the studio. I find getting together with other artists to discuss our work is very beneficial,” painter Denis Orloff said. “The camaraderie is great. We have developed a trust between our members and the crit groups allow us to discuss so many topics. We share techniques, ideas and professional advice. I always look forward to sharing my latest work. Being a member also nudges you to keep producing art so you always have something new to show.”

For more information, visit https://studiomontclair.org/.