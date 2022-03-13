Studio Montclair presents ‘Evanescent!’ through April 8

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair presents “Evanescent!” on exhibit from March 7 through April 8 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. This exhibit is part of Studio Montclair’s “Portfolio Series,” a curated exhibit intended to take a deep look at a few established artists.

“Evanescent!” features the artwork of five widely exhibited artists, Rodriguez Calero, Pam Cooper, Danielle Scott, Bryant Small and Katie Truk. The exhibit is distinguished by the use of nontraditional approaches to reflect the ebbs and flows of life. The artwork displayed in the gallery is complemented by installations in the gallery’s Bloomfield Avenue windows.

“In each window, an artist’s imagination is on display. When inside the gallery, a deeper insight of the artist’s process is revealed,” curator Jo-El Lopez said.

The gallery is currently open by appointment; visit studiomontclair.org.

Photos Courtesy of Studio Montclair