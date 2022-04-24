Studio Montclair presents gallery show ‘Viewpoints 2022’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair’s 25th annual open juried exhibition, “Viewpoints 2022,” will run from now through May 27 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. The show — featuring 50 works selected from the more than 700 that were submitted — comprises a broad variety of media, including painting, sculpture, mixed media, ceramics, works on paper, photographs, prints and more.

“I believe that art is transformative,” curator Roger C. Tucker III said. “What’s exciting is how the visual and theoretical direction of today’s artists, and their evolving art practice, are informed by their nationality/ethnicity, the internet, technology, rapidly evolving global political changes, the environment, and revised perceptions of gender. This global perspective delivers a wide range of unique and compelling artworks that make my ongoing involvement in art and art education a life’s mission.”

Participating artists are Allan Gorman, Amy Whitman, Amy Joyce Winkler, Ann Vollum, Barbara Martin, Barbara Shulman, Barbara Wallace, Charles Mulford, Chet Cheesman, Dara Tesse, Darrell Bowles, Elaine Denton, Gail Postal, Garry Grant, Gerald Hushlak, Jack Quinn, Jacqueline Hernandez, Jamie Greenfield, Jean-Paul Picard, Jelisa Peterson, Joan Diamond, Jon Gabry, Kirby Fredendall, Lindy Blanchard, Lisa G. Westheimer, Louise Noel, Lynne Buschman, Marybeth Rothman, Meridith Mcneal, Michael Scherfen, Michelle Floyd, Monique Sarfity, Pamela Moore, Pamela Zave, Patricia Hutchinson, Patricia Patzi, Robin Keller, Rodriguez Calero, Roxy Rubell, Ruth Frazier, Ruth Bauer Neustadter, Ry An, Sarah Van Vliet, Susan Adler, Tom Muscatello, Violet Maimbourg, Wil Swink and William Phipps.

For more information, visit https://studiomontclair.org/. To view the exhibit online, visit https://studiomontclair.online/.

Photos Courtesy of Studio Montclair