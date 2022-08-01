Studio Montclair presents ‘It’s Academic’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair highlights its art academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to Aug. 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Participating artists are Kerrie Bellisario, Joan M. Brenner, Todd S. Carpenter, Joan A Cummings, Nanci Iovino, Samantha Katehis, Mansa K. Mussa, Amanda Thackray, Armisey Smith, Onnie Strother, Vazquez and Malik Whitaker.

For more information, visit www.studiomontclair.org, call or text 862-500-1447, or email smi@studiomontclair.org.