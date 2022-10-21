This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair presents “On the Surface,” a visual exploration of the intersections between and boundaries of two- and three-dimensional planes, on exhibit from Oct. 28 to Nov. 25 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. An opening reception will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

According to curator Shazzi Thomas, “Artists have stretched, manipulated and morphed the surface of artworks in ways that challenge traditional ideas of what art can be. While surface articulation may range from flat to sculptural, there is a visual tension between the actuality of the object and the space that is simultaneously perceived. Using a variety of materials, artists are building up the plane and playing with dimensionality. They are also creating an illusion of three-dimensionality, which may require the viewer to become aware of his or her sense of form, mass and space. Other artists allow the materials and process to create a surface that engages the sense of touch as well as sight, or they may use transparency to enable the viewer to penetrate the surface. From a limitless interiority to a built-out exterior space, the viewer experiences many aspects of spatial ambiguity as well as the intriguing interaction of medium, surface, and illusion.”

Participating artists are Aspasia Anos, Bob Barnett, Amy Benfer, Nancy Blankenhorn, Steven Bleicher, Ritamarie Cimini, Sue Collier, Nancy Collings, Dennis Connors, David Derr, William Dooley, Margaret Jo Feldman, Andrea Geller, Suzan Globus, Judy Gould, Val Guevarra, Beth Heit, Linda Hollinger, Erin Karp, Erasto Curtis Matthews, Bud McNichol, Kathleen Migliore-Newton, Nick Milinazzo, Ann Marie Miller, Maria Morales, Leslie Nobler, Bill Sarnowski, Kenneth Schnall, Linda Steinhardt Majzner, Peter Tilgner, Loura Van Der Meule, Randi Wolfman and Susan Zimmerman.

For more information, visit studiomontclair.org, call or text 862-500-1447, or email smi@studiomontclair.org.

Photos Courtesy of Studio Montclair