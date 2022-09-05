Studio Montclair presents ‘Pages,’ an exhibit of artists’ books

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair presents “Pages,” an exhibit of contemporary artists’ books on display from Sept. 9 through Oct. 15 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. An opening reception will take place Sunday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Artists’ books are publications that have been conceived as artworks in their own right and can be created in formats ranging from traditional letterpress or illustrations on bound paper to scrolls or even elaborate sculptures. Materials may include paper, leather, fabric, metal, plant matter, feathers, string, wood — the list goes on.

“No two artists can agree on the definition of an ‘artist book.’ The possibilities are endless. The book can be stitched, folded, glued, hung on cord, pinned to the wall, adhered to a substrate and framed or contained within a structure possibly influenced by the book form. Large or small it is a world of surprises,” juror Pam Cooper said. “We were all told that with the inception of the digital book, the traditional book would be dead. Thankfully not, and there seems to be an increased interest in the artist book. Some artists took up the challenge and made books (specifically) for this exhibition opportunity.”

Participating artists are Donna Bassin, Amy Benfer, Terry Berkowitz, Virginia Schaffer Block, Mariette Boerstoel, Maureen Bowie, Lynne Buschman, Suzanne Dittenber, Anne Elliott, Erica Engfer Pizza, Edward Fausty, Sally Fica, Jodie Fink, Sophia Francesco, Karen Fuchs, Colleen Sweeney Gahrmann, Daniel Gluibizzi, Pam Grafstein, Alice Harrison, Marion Held, Jordan King, Susan Lerner, Eryn Lewis, Patricia Malarcher, Sarah Matthews, Chuck Miley, Karen Murphy, Leslie Nobler, Jennifer Place, Astrid Sarkissian, Maria Scarpini, Debra Schore, Ela Shah, Alix Anne Shaw, Heather Stivison, Jason Swartwood, Michael Taylor, Dara Tesse, Bill Westheimer and Sonia Yaco.

For more information about Studio Montclair, visit studiomontclair.org, call or text 862-500-1447, or email smi@studiomontclair.org.

Photos Courtesy of SMI