Studio Montclair presents ‘State of the Art 2022’ at new Leach Gallery

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair celebrates its 25th anniversary by presenting “State of the Art 2022” as the inaugural event at its spacious new venue, the Leach Gallery. The Leach Gallery is located at 641 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair.

“State of the Art 2022” is SMI’s annual member exhibit, featuring the work of more than 180 artists from throughout the United States in a great variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, mixed media, photography and installation. It encompasses pieces ranging from 8 inches to 5 feet, and stylistically includes work running the gamut between abstraction and hyperrealism.

The exhibit will run from June 26 through Aug. 12. For more information, visit studiomontclair.org.

Photos Courtesy of SMI