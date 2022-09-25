‘Sunday in the Park With Asher’ at Durand-Hedden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m., as three plein air artists create unique landscape paintings while working on the grounds at Grasmere Park, 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood.

As attendees watch these artists, they will hear about the artists’ technique, process, color choice and more. Works by these selected artists will be on display inside the Durand-Hedden House. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore beautiful and unique Grasmere Park, walking the very grounds that inspired renowned Hudson River School painter Asher B. Durand, a native of Maplewood.

Admission to the program as well as to the house is free. For more information, visit durandhedden.org.