Sunday jazz jam at the gazebo

MAPLEWOOD — The first of three jazz concerts planned for the gazebo on Springfield Avenue was held on Sunday afternoon. The Rizzolution Jazz Jam took the stage for the three hour event held before a crowd seated on the grass or folding chairs. The trio includes Oscar Williams II on keyboard, Jose Rodriguez on bass and Joe Rizzolo on drums.

The concert was actually a jam session and some members of the audience joined the band for a song or two.

“We do that every Wednesday at Four City Brewing in Orange,” said Rizzolo. “People come up and sing a set. Usually it’s two tunes.”

Next up, on Aug. 4, is James Austin Jr. and the NJPAC Jazz Jam, followed on Aug. 11 by John Lee and Friends Jazz Party. The concerts are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.