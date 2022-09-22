Sustaining racial literacy in the arts with Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz

NEWARK, NJ — In an ongoing effort to bring the community together and to encourage the public to participate in the movement to ensure civil rights for all, on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., NJPAC will present a virtual workshop, “Archeology of the Self With Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz: Sustaining Racial Literacy in the Arts.” This virtual professional development live cast workshop will inspire, educate and reinvigorate one’s teaching strategies. Sharon Stroye, of Rutgers University–Newark, will facilitate this racial healing circle.

Attendees can reserve their spot at tinyurl.com/yc586mev. There are 1.5 hours of professional development certification available upon request. This workshop requires a donation.

Sealey-Ruiz is an associate professor of English education at Teachers College, Columbia University. Her research has appeared in several top-tier academic journals. At Teachers College, she founded the Racial Literacy Roundtables Series, where, for 12 years, national scholars, teachers and students facilitate conversations around race and other issues involving diversity.