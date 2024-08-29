Sweet sounds of Spanish guitar serenade Springfield Ave. Gazebo

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Janétza Miranda played the Gazebo on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood on Friday, Aug. 23. Miranda, a Newark native, plays a variety of genres including jazz, soul, rhythm & blues, bolero, bomba y plena and hip hop.

The last concert of the summer at the Gazebo is set for Friday, Aug. 30. The R&B band MPack is scheduled to play from 7 to 9 p.m.

The band includes multi-instrumentalist Clarence Conover, pianist Glen Merritt, lead vocals from Patricia Walton and drummer Kim Smith. The concerts are sponsored by Maplewood Arts and Culture and the Springfield Avenue Partnership. They are always free and there is a craft table for kids and a food truck on site. The Gazebo is located at 1688 Springfield Ave.