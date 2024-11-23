Talking about Meadowland Park’s future

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE — The Meadowland Park Conservancy held an anniversary get together on Saturday next to the skate house in the park.

The event included a short presentation covering priorities for the future and details about what was learned through a survey of park users.

“We did a survey and the number one thing people did not like was the goose poop,” said Matt Glass, chair of the conservancy.

To fix this problem, the organization intends to purchase a laser which does not harm the geese, who do, however, perceive it as a threat so they leave the area. The laser will need to be used consistently so plans are in the works to recruit dog walkers.

Plans are also being made for a garden at the corner of Ridgewood and Mead and “skate house sessions,” which will be small acoustic concerts near the skatehouse as opposed to the larger concerts held on Flood’s Hill during the summer.

“The other thing people were really excited about were our events,” Glass said. The concerts will be held on four Wednesdays next year, he added.

The conservancy is partnering on a project with a local Cub Scout troop and is always looking to partner with community groups in general, according to Linda Beck, vice chair of the organization.

“We want people to feel like this is their park,” Beck said.