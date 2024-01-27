Taylor talks about role in ‘A Different Man’

“A Different Man” tells the story of Edward, played by Sebastian Stan, who after undergoing facial reconstructive surgery becomes fixated on an actor in the stage production based on his former life.

The movie was written and directed by Aaron Schimberg with scenes filmed in Maplewood and Montclair.

Corey R. Taylor, a 35-year-old actor from Middletown, N.Y., plays a character in a dream sequence that the main character is having.

Born with craniofacial deformity, Taylor had more than 50 surgeries before the age of 19. “The structure of the skull and face didn’t develop properly,” he said.

His parents were told that he wouldn’t make it and if he did, he would be severely disabled. They claimed he was deaf, blind and mentally challenged. Of the three claims, they were only right about Taylor being legally blind.

Taylor talks about his life on TikTok. “My hope is by doing stuff like that, others that are different are getting support.”

A casting assistant for “A Different Man” was sent to social media to find people with facial differences to work as extras in the movie. Taylor ended up being more than an extra. He received a call from the casting director telling him he’d have a “day playing role” which meant he’d have a line in a scene.

While performing his role, watching how everybody was working together, Taylor felt it was like “watching a well-oiled machine.”

“It was so connected,” he said. “It was so flawless. I want to do this forever.”

The fact that “A Different Man” was shown at Sundance Film Festival 2024 made Taylor feel unbelievably happy.

“Aaron was such an amazing guy,” he said. “He deserves this. I like that he wants authentic people in his films. That is something I can appreciate.”

Since he was a kid, Taylor was interested in acting.

“In the back of my mind, it was something I wished I could do,” he said.

But as someone with a facial difference, he knew he’d never be the next Matthew McConaughey.

“I did not do any acting,” he said. “I did not think I’d have a shot.”

Taylor would watch soap operas and think to himself, “They want pretty people. Someone like me could never do it.”

However, after filming “A Different Man,” Taylor started looking up roles in Backstage and was cast in two more films. One as a bartender in a film which is not yet released. And in another short film.

Taylor, who is also a writer and motivational speaker, hopes more roles come from this. He also shared that he’ll be having his first surgery in 15 years.

“I’ve had over 30 to 50 surgeries. I’m ready to go back and see what else can be done. I had all my surgeries in New York City. I’m in good hands.”

When Taylor isn’t working, he likes to go out and have a drink or spend time with his mother who had a stroke a few years ago. He’s inspired by R.L. Stein, John Ritter and anyone who overcomes challenges and obstacles.

To learn more about Corey R. Taylor, visit: https://coreyrtaylor.life/

The film is one of seven filmed in New Jersey to appear at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The festival’s 40th anniversary event featured “I Saw the TV Glow,” “Your Monster,” “Rob Peace,” “Ponyboi,” “Presence,” “Exhibiting Forgiveness” and “A Different Man.” Filming took place in locations across the state including in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic and Union counties.