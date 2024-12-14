The Magic of Christmas arrives by helicopter in Nutley

I

t was a gloomy, overcast day, but a bright light was spotted over the horizon.

A helicopter appeared and circled the park where hundreds waited in anticipation. The song “Here Comes Santa Claus” began to play and the host yelled, “Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s Santa Claus! Make some noise for Santa!”

It was the 62nd annual arrival by helicopter for Santa, who landed in the Nutley Park Oval courtesy of the Nutley Chamber of Commerce.

An estimated 4,000 people were cheering as the helicopter landed and Santa came out. Mrs. Claus walked quickly across the field to greet him. Both had their arms extended and met with a big hug. Then together they shook hands with a few cheering kids before the gate was opened and children lined up to meet them and take photos.

Santa thanked the Nutley Chamber of Commerce for having the event, then added, “The kids are great.”

In regard to his helicopter ride he said, jokingly, “I was ready to get down.”

Mrs. Claus said, “Merry Christmas to all boys and girls! Everybody is on the Good list this year!”

Prior to Santa’s arrival, host Robert Frannicola of Ultimate Entertainment got the crowd riled up. There were also performances by GIA Dance Studio and Time 2 Cheer. IWF Wrestlers were also there taking photos with children in attendance.

Christmas favorites played such as, “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Christmas Wrapping.”

“It’s wonderful!” said Pavana Thatavarthi, the director of Preschool Learn Time Day Care Center in Nutley.

Spencer Savings Bank and Nutley Rotary also had event tables set up.

Madison Montanari, who choreographs for Time 2 Cheer, said, “Spectacular turnout! We really heated it up.”

Nicole Stiple, co-owner of Time 2 Cheer, said, “We look forward to it every year. I grew up in Nutley.”

Jessica Ruiz of Nutley was there with her sons, Domenick, 12 and Jaxiel, 7. She said the event was a “very nice activity.”

Jason Simmons of Bloomfield was at the event for the first time. He was there with his 4-year-old daughter Ava.

“It’s great,” Simmons said. “I saw Santa in the helicopter. And we just had Facetime with ‘Mommy’ who is home with the little one.”

Nicole DeFazio of Nutley, was there with her 5-year-old son Nicholas.

“It’s great, coming every year,” she said. “We love it!”

Jalynn Mitchell of Nutley was there with her 4-year-old son Jalen.

“It was great,” Mitchell said. “A first-time experience. We’ll definitely come back next year.”

Rosy Tineo of Nutley was there with her children Isabella, 9; Eireck, 8; and Ian, 6. Her children were going to ask Santa for a laptop, an iPhone, and plushie toys, but Tineo said she wanted “just good health” adding, “That’s all we need.”

Yassihun Aragaw was there with his family. He enjoyed seeing people coming together.

“The vibe,” he said.

John Scivetti of Lyndhurst has been coming to the event for the past five years. He was there with his daughters Gia, 12, and Gianna, 10. He said he enjoyed the kids seeing Santa and having a good time.