‘The Wanderer’ roams to the Paper Mill to deliver a great show

By Debbie L. Hochberg / Correspondent

MILLBURN, NJ — Wow! “The Wanderer,” the energetic new show at the Paper Mill Playhouse based on the life and music of Dion, the iconic 1960s rocker, is just incredible. While this fresh musical is still in town, I urge you to go see it before it goes to Broadway — as I predict it will.

Michael Wartella, a Broadway actor with many off-Broadway and TV shows under his belt, is brimming over with talent as Dion. His energy is palpable and his voice perfect as he sings many of Dion’s hits, including “The Wanderer” and “Runaround Sue.” It is a treat to watch his transformation from a kid hanging out in the streets aspiring to sing professionally to becoming a teen idol. He owns the stage and has the audience captivated throughout this gift of a show.

From the moment the curtain goes up and we lay our eyes on the gorgeous scenic design by Tony Award–winner Beowulf Boritt, we are under the spell of this fun and funny, yet thought-provoking musical. Boritt’s Bronx, N.Y., set consists of buildings with storefronts on both sides of the stage — “Mimi’s Pastry Shop” and “Blanco’s Bakery” on the first level and apartments and fire escapes above that. Both sides are able to rotate as the scenes change to cleverly reveal the insides of the apartments. We also see a cross atop a church in the background and beyond that a stunning sky.

“The Wanderer,” with book by Charles Messina and directed by Kenneth Ferrone, is based on the true story of Dion DiMucci, better known as Dion, an Italian American man who comes of age in the Bronx during the 1950s and 1960s. We learn that his parents, Frances and Pat DiMucci, played by Joli Tribuzio and Johnny Tammaro, have a troubled marriage, which creates a difficult situation for Dion. Although there is tension in the relationship, Tribuzio’s comedic timing opposite Tammaro lends itself to some very funny moments.

When Dion starts out, he teams up to sing with three friends, played by Stephen Cerf, Billy Finn and Jess LeProtto. Thus Dion & the Belmonts is born — Belmont being the name of their Bronx street. The actors’ harmonies are superb and mimic the original Dion & the Belmonts. Cerf, Finn and LeProtto play multiple roles as part of the extremely talented ensemble in this show.

Joey McIntyre, who is best known as a member of New Kids on the Block, a band that has sold more than 80 million records, plays Johnny, who appears to be Dion’s friend but, in fact, is more like a devil, enticing him to use drugs, including heroin. As the story continues, we realize that only Dion can see “Johnny”; it appears that Johnny represents Dion’s addiction.

Dion’s addiction becomes worse after the musicians with whom he tours — Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper — die in a plane crash. Dion would have been on the plane but did not want to pay the $36 for a ticket, as that is the amount his parents struggle to pay for rent each month — it just didn’t sit right with him to spend that much on an airline ticket. That decision saved his life but added to his mental distress, which grew his drug use.

As he spirals further down into the abyss of addiction, he seeks help from the local priest, Monsignor Pernicone, played by Joe Barbara, who advises Dion, “Things don’t change; you do.” Dion’s girlfriend and later wife, Susan, played by Christy Altomare, also tries to help him. But Johnny always seems to be just around the bend, taunting Dion to continue his debilitating habit.

Neighbors Willie and Melody Green, played by Kingsley Leggs and Jasmine Rogers respectively, and Altomare are all extremely talented and sing beautifully. And Jeffrey Schecter plays record producer Bob Schwartz to a T.

Eventually, Dion manages to stop using and gets his career back on track. In fact, “The Wanderers” is being produced in cooperation with the real Dion DiMucci, who is still making music and still married to the same girl from the old Bronx neighborhood portrayed in the show.

The choreography by Sarah O’Gleby and the costumes by Sarah Laux add to the visual beauty of this show, as does the lighting design by Jake DeGroot.

Although there are many serious moments, “The Wanderers” is mostly a lively, upbeat show and is at its best when Wartella is showing off his talents and singing the many hits that made Dion famous.

“The Wanderers” plays until April 24 at Paper Mill Playhouse. The playhouse requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audience members ages 5 and older, as well as the wearing of face coverings for all staff and audiences in the theater and lobbies. For the complete and latest protocols, visit papermill.org/reopening-guidelines.

