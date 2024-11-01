The Woodland hosts a screening of ‘The Apprentice’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD — The Woodland was the scene of a different kind of election season event Monday night, when 230 residents gathered for a screening of the Briarcliff Entertainment’s film “The Apprentice,” followed by a discussion with its screenwriter Gabriel Sherman.|

“This is exactly the kind of film event we need more of here in Maplewood,” said Lisa Cohen, co-founder of the Maplewood Film Society, which organized the event along with its sponsor SOMA Action. “It’s a poignant reminder of the power of movies to bring people together and make us feel connected by common experience.”

The film, which focuses on Donald Trump’s transformative relationship with power attorney Roy Cohn and his early days as a real estate investor, has struggled with distribution during the divided election season.

“What a special night in Maplewood,” said the writer who squeezed in his visit to the New Jersey town after engagements in London, Los Angeles and New York. “I loved sharing the film with so many engaged citizens and all the fascinating conversations that followed. Democracy in action.”

For sponsor SOMA Action, it was an opportunity to connect with Maplewoodians who may feel inspired to sign up for phone banking or door knocking on behalf of candidates in these last few crucial days before the election.

SOMA Action President Jessica James introduced the film by saying, “After watching this film you’re going to know even more Donald Trump’s motives… and the more you know, the more you are responsible to act. I hope that before you go to sleep tonight you’ll sign up to do one more thing than you think you have time for. Now is the time to push ourselves beyond what feels comfortable.”

“I hope this film has made everyone here even more motivated to vote, and to be engaged in the election,” said Maplewood Film Society co-founder Angela Matusik, who moderated the discussion with Sherman after the movie. “We came in stressed, and we’re leaving inspired.”

Those unable to attend the event can still watch the film before Election Day. The Apprentice will be available on all major VOD platforms beginning this Friday, Nov. 1.

For more information on how to get involved with SOMA action, visit their website.

Follow @MaplewoodFilmSociety on Facebook and Instagram to learn how they are working to bring movies back to Maplewood.