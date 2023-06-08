Theater remains vacant as industry struggles

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — The shuttered movie theater on Maplewood Avenue is still waiting for a new occupant.

Closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater never reopened to the public and is available for lease.

The building is owned by Vinnie Loffredo, who is also the owner of next-door neighbor pizza restaurant Roman Gourmet; Loffredo said that there has not been a lot of interest in the property.

“Nothing is happening so far, we’re just kind of waiting for someone,” Loffredo said. “There are people who have taken looks at it, but nothing serious. We have a couple real estate agents working on it and we’re just waiting to see.”

Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis said the town is hoping the theater will be leased and officials will do what they can to encourage it.

“We’re hoping it gets new life,” Dafis said. “If that includes being a movie theater in some kind of small footprint, that would be great. But we don’t know if that’s viable, just by judging what’s happening with national chains all over. Even they are struggling.”

Dafis said a combination of a movie theater and live performance space would be ideal for the area; a multiuse building would have potential. But he also pointed out that what the theater becomes would be up to the person who has the funding to make it happen.

Maplewood did ask for a study evaluating the viability of naming the building an area in need of redevelopment, but the study has not been completed yet and no determinations have been made.

“We want it to be appropriate for the area,” Dafis said about whatever ends up in the movie theater building. “The town asked for a study and pending that study further discussions will be had with the public.”

Scott Davidovic of Kislak Realty is the leasing agent of the theater. He did not respond to a request for comment.