Three original one-acts about desire, deceit, delusion to premier in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Writer and director Francesco Paladino, of Bloomfield, will present the premier production of his three original one-acts at the Montclair Women’s Club, 82 Union St. in Montclair, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. A modern-day mix of Hitchcock, Lynch and Fellini, the show is an immersive experience featuring three actors in three very different settings, relationships and dilemmas.

“It has been so exciting to collaborate with this talented group of creative artists both behind the scenes and on the stage as we bring to life my rather unconventional vision of the mysterious and often dark aspects of human behavior,” said Paladino, who is known for his work on “Orange is the New Black” and “The Wendy Williams Show.”

The tryptic of one-acts includes:

“Reclaim the Woods”: Lori and Vincent seem to be a typical happy couple residing in the middle of the woods in rural upstate New York, but everything is not as it appears.

“Mother and Teresa”: The relationship between two women living in the church rectory of St. Teresa of Pensacola becomes strained when one has a desire to change her life.

“Fata Morgana”: Anna and Jason are celebrating a relationship milestone in Southern Italy, where caretaker Sonya complicates their struggles to identify what is an illusion and what is their own delusion.

Paladino is a classically trained actor, director and writer, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild, the Writers Guild of America, and the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers.

The performers in “The Three” include Wendy Baron, of Bloomfield; Doug Bollinger, of Neptune; and Penny Paul, of Montclair.

To purchase tickets to the show, either the Feb. 3 preview or the Feb. 4 performance, visit bit.ly/3XhssOU.