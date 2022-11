WEST ORANGE, NJ — Things are getting curiouser and curiouser at West Orange High School as the theater department prepares for its fall production of “Alice in Wonderland,” premiering Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Additional performances will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at tinyurl.com/mu8pbdvu.