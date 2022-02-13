TSTI art exhibit showcases creativity during COVID-19 pandemic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Gallery at TSTI presents “Behind the Mask: Creativity in Times of COVID,” an online exhibition of artistic work created by members of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last summer, the Gallery at TSTI asked members to submit videos and photos of their artistic responses to the pandemic. The goal was to share a collective diary of the 16-month lockdown and present concrete expressions of hope, resilience and the need for personal reflection.

“For each and every one of us, our lives and perceptions were dramatically altered during quarantine. Yet, whether we were huddled with our families or alone, we learned how to mark the walls of our boundless digital world,” exhibition coordinator and TSTI member Felix Aarts said. “The gallery wanted to celebrate our creativity in the face of fear, limitations and uncertainty.”

A wide variety of submissions came in from across the congregation, including music videos from the Berkley family, Mark, Susan, Sam and Lyle, who jammed together like a rock band in their garage; paintings by artist June Mann; cooking instruction videos from Aarts; stop-motion animation videos by Mark Litwin and daughter Susannah; collages by Lisa Suss, the visual arts director of the JCC of Greater MetroWest; drone video visualizations by Charles Kliment; photography from Perrine Robinson-Geller; and more.

“Behind the Mask: Creativity in Times of COVID” can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9y49nc.

Photos Courtesy of Jodi Rotondo