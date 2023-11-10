Two-day Fly Tying Symposium

More than 100 fly tiers, demonstrators, instructors and celebrities – from personalities Curtis Fry and Clark “Cheech” Pierce of Fly Fish Food to pattern designers Tom Rosenbauer, Bob Clouser and Pat Dorsey – will show their best fish-catching creations at the 32nd Annual International Fly Tying Symposium, Nov. 11-12.

The sport’s premier fly tying event returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton Somerset Hotel and Conference Center, 200 Atrium Drive, Somerset. Parking is free.

It will be the largest and most complete symposium in the event’s 32-year history with tiers from across the United States, Canada and around the globe demonstrating what it takes to turn fur and feathers – and sometimes rubber and plastic – into artificial fishing flies, according to event director Chuck Furimsky.

All symposium registration forms, programs, special classes, attending celebrities, fly tiers and demonstration times are posted on the International Fly Tying Symposium website: https://internationalflytyingsymposium.com/.

Tiers scheduled for demonstrations, seminars or hands-on instructions include Orvis executive and author, Rosenbauer; creator of the Clouser Minnow, Clouser; and fly tying blog host, Tim Cammisa. Other celebrity tiers slated to demonstrate techniques, methods and patterns include Tim Flagler, Steve Culton, Alan Rupp, Harry Schoel, Barry Ord Clarke and Mark Burns.

International tier Theo Bakelaar, the Netherlands, who introduced the now ubiquitous bead to fly tying some 30 years ago, will both demonstrate and teach his techniques and methods at the event.

Displays and items for sale include hundreds of fly tying books and videos available at the Angling Book Store booth along with many of the authors to sign them.

“Manufacturers, wholesalers, importers and local shops will be on hand to display, demonstrate and sell all that’s new in a sold-out show area,” Furimsky said.

Admission to the 2023 Symposium is $18 Sat., $15 Sun. or $28 for a two day pass. Children under age 16 are free. Admission is by cash only at the box office. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sun.

Admission to all displays, seminars and demonstrations are included. Individual special classes are priced separately.

The DoubleTree in Somerset is about a 45 minute drive from the intersection of Route 78 and the Garden State Parkway.