Tycoon Dog played what was definitely an all ages show Saturday, Jan. 27 at The Woodland in Maplewood. The band, featuring musicians Scott Bailey doing vocals and guitar, Tanya Holt and Kimara Lovelace doing vocals and percussion, Joe Piteo on drums, Nate Stevens on bass and Ken Sidotti on keys. The band plays original tunes over a wide range from rock to blues, hillbilly country to funk, jazz and reggae.