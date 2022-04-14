Under Cover Music Fest: six cover bands, no cover charge

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Under Cover Music Fest returns to South Orange Downtown on Saturday, May 14, from 4 to 10 p.m., presented by Mark Murphy’s Music and Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams. More than 1,000 music lovers of all ages are expected to gather at the Sloan Street parking lot for an evening of great food, a bustling beer garden and free live music.

“We’re excited to bring UCMF back after three years, now bigger and better,” SODT Executive Director Melissa Hodge said. “We’ve got more local business involvement with sidewalk sales during the fest and it will serve as the kickoff to a great summer of events downtown.”

This one-of-a-kind event features world-class musicians performing covers of the most popular hits from a collection of famous artists: Deadful Greats will cover The Grateful Dead; Karl Latham Big Fun(k) will cover Herbie Hancock; Vivienne Frederick and Mark Murphy’s Music Faculty Band will cover Stevie Wonder; Autumn Jones will cover Lauryn Hill; Dustin Kaufman will cover Phil Collins; and Charlie Pollock and Friends will cover Led Zeppelin.

Vanessa Pollock, founder of Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams, said, “We are so proud to once again sponsor Under Cover Music Fest! We are passionate about music and music education access through the Achieve Foundation’s Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative, and we are committed to supporting quality-of-life initiatives for all local residents with events like this one. The VP Music Initiative focuses on providing access and equity for music education for every child in the SOMA school district.”

The Fox & Falcon will host a large beer garden with a cash bar, which will serve beer and cider from NJ’s best breweries, including SOMA Brewing, Four City Brewing Co., Kane Brewing Co. and Michigan’s Founders Brewing Co. Food will be available for purchase from The Fox & Falcon, Miti Miti and Tandoori Chef II. This family-friendly event will have children’s activities in the Y-Zone from 4 to 6 p.m., courtesy of the South Mountain YMCA, and main stage sponsor Wonder will host a special game area with cornhole, ping-pong, shuffleboard and other fun activities.

Festival guests are allowed to bring their own food, blankets and low-profile folding chairs — no higher than 9 inches off the ground. Downtown parking will be free thanks to the South Orange Parking Authority. The rain date for UCMF is Sunday, May 15, from 3 to 9 p.m.