Under Cover Music Fest to return to South Orange on May 14

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Downtown has announced the return of the Under Cover Music Fest on Saturday, May 14, presented by Mark Murphy Music and Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams. This year the event will be held in the Sloan Street parking lot to allow more space for the community to listen to the six cover bands. There is no cover charge and the beer garden returns from the Fox & Falcon, as does food from main stage sponsor Miti Miti. This year participating businesses will also be hosting sidewalk sales.

“South Orange Downtown is thrilled to welcome back this amazing event and tie it in with the business district by holding our annual sidewalk sales before and during the event,” said Cat Fisher, chairperson of South Orange Downtown.

Mark Murphy, presenting sponsor and owner of Mark Murphy Music, said that he is “so excited for UCMF 2022! We all need this opportunity to get together, celebrate and listen to some great music in the heart of South Orange.”

World-class musicians from the area will be performing covers of the most popular hits from a collection of famous artists. Bands will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sponsorships are still available for businesses that are interested. To become a sponsor of this event or to learn more about the Under Cover Music Fest, call 973-763-6899 or send an email to melissa@southorangedowntown.org.