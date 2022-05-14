Upcoming diversity events in the South Orange–Maplewood community

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and June is Pride Month to celebrate the LGBTQ community. South Orange and Maplewood will celebrate these months with several events, including:
- HAPI Fest on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, hosted by SOMA Cross Cultural Works. This festival celebrates AAPI cultures and their rich cultural traditions with Asian dance and music performers, activities, and food. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/HAPIfestNJ.
- Holi Festival on Sunday, May 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Maplewood Memorial Park. Holi is an ancient Indian festival of colors that celebrates spring and new life. Register and get tickets in advance at https://tinyurl.com/mmvmpz93.
- North Jersey Pride Festival on Sunday, June 12, from noon to 6 p.m. in Maplewood Memorial Park. It is a family-friendly celebration of love, respect and unity. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2zsxaa2.
