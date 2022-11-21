Urban artist creates mental health awareness mural at West Orange High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New York artist and street muralist Andrea von Bujdoss, aka “Queen Andrea,” has left her mark on West Orange High School with a new mural promoting mental health and self-care awareness.

West Orange High School art teacher Nicole Krulik was approached earlier in the year by the high school administration to create a project based on feedback from students who felt a mural of this nature would make a positive impact. Krulik reached out to von Bujdoss, who is known worldwide for her large-scale, colorful, typographic murals that focus on positive and motivational messages. After studying her work earlier in the year, students in Krulik’s urban art group were thrilled to hear von Bujdoss would be designing the mural and had the opportunity, along with Krulik, to help the artist complete the project. Von Bujdoss plans to return to WOHS to work with the urban art students on a social-emotional learning typography project in the near future.

The new mural is located on the first floor of WOHS by the woodshop studio.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD