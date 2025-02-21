Using storytelling, art, music to unite

In celebration of Black History Month, and sponsored by the Maplewood Division of Art & Culture, BBIA BurkinaBe in Action, Inc., a New Jersey nonprofit organization recently held the fourth edition of its family event “BBCONTES: A Bilingual West African Folktale and Storytelling Workshop for families” at The Woodland.

BBCONTES objectives are to promote West African’s folktales to families and particularly children living in the United States, promote inclusion and multiculturalism through storytelling and literary art, promote cohesion between the West African and American communities, and finally promote the French language which is the official language spoken in Burkina Faso.

The free event featured West African storytelling, singing, music and traditional dances, the practice of French through stories and activities, and Black History Month trivia. There were also free gifts and giveaways and West African food and snacks.

Alizeta Diallo, CEO/founder of BBIA BurkinaBe in Action, Inc.—and a Maplewood resident for almost 20 years—said, “I really appreciate having this platform for communities to interact.”

The program began with welcoming guests and storytelling for the children. The children were invited to come to the front of the room to participate in activities. They were given instruments from West Africa and pencils. They were taught how to introduce themselves in French. Songs were also sung in French. The stories told had morals, such as “Never put off tomorrow what you could do today.”

The Maplewood Township Committee were invited to the stage, along with Andrea Teutli, Maplewood’s manager of arts and culture.

“Welcome to the fourth edition of BB Conte, a bilingual West African storytelling program in celebration of Black History Month,” Teulti said. “The Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture is proudly hosting and sponsoring this program created by BurkinaBe in Action (BBIA), le Club des Litteraires and Bink Charity International. Alizeta Daillo is a longtime Maplewood resident. She is a mother of two—a girl and a boy—and is BBIA founder. Djeneba Zoungrana Traore is an administrator of Club des litteraires and a mother of two—a girl and a boy. Bintou Kone is a mother of a little girl and the founder of Bink Charity International. Thank you all for being here.”

Mayor Nancy Adams said, “Welcome to Maplewood. Happy Black History Month!”

They were then joined onstage by West African community leaders.

An African tradition is to welcome everyone with gifts. Each member of The Maplewood Township Committee received an article of African clothing. Teulti received a traditional handbag.

The event continued with more music, dance, and storytelling, as well as a West African food buffet.

To learn more about BBIA visit: https://bbiaburkinabeinaction.org/.